Steve Carell shares an update on his appearance in ‘The Office’ spinoff

Steve Carell, who appeared on seven seasons of the beloved series The Office, shared his thoughts on the upcoming spinoff of the show.

“I will be watching but I will not be showing up,” Carell told The Hollywood Reporter during the premiere of his upcoming movie IF. “It’s just a new thing and there’s really no reason for my character [Michael Scott] to show up in something like that.”

The actor, 61, went on to add that while he may not be a part of the new series, he is “excited” about it. “It sounds like a great conceit. I love the idea.”

He continued, “I guess it’s set in a family newspaper company, and I worked with Domhnall Gleeson, who is one of the leads; I did [2022 series] The Patient with him and he’s an excellent actor and a super nice guy so I think it’ll be great.”

The Office’s Greg Daniels and Nathan for You co-creator Michael Koman are the showrunners for the new show.

The spinoff will be set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin and introduce a new cast of characters, this time centred on a dying historic Midwestern newspaper but followed by the same documentary crew that immortalized The Office’s famed Scranton office.