Fri October 19, 2018
World

Web Desk
October 19, 2018

WATCH: Prince Harry breaks royal protocol for his amazing fan


The royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have embarked on their tour of Australia, Fiji and Tonga,  taking on various engagements and making some of the most candid moments meeting with their sweetest fans.

In one of the loveliest moments from the tour, Prince was warmly greeted by one of his long-time admirers. The Prince approached the girl, who broke into tears as she told him that she has been a fan since she was eight years old. She was lucky enough to even receive a hug from the Prince.

Harry and Meghan, during their day three of the tour, witnessed a sporting demonstration, including a Formula 1 racing simulation project in the Melbourne.

