Thu October 11, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 11, 2018

Anu Malik is a 'serial sexual predator': Sona Mohapatra

Famed Indian singing sensation Sona Mohapatra on Wednesday called out Kailash Kher as her alleged harasser and accused him of making sexual advances at her.

In a post uploaded recently, Sona said, “I met Kailash for coffee in Prithvi Café to discuss a forthcoming concert where both our bands were playing & after the usual, a hand on my thigh with lines likes, your so beautiful, feel so good that a ‘musician got you’ (Ram) not an actor. I left not soon after. [sic]”

Top read:  Fellow singer Sona Mohapatra accuses Kailash Kher of sexual harassment

Mentioning how the singer then behaved inappropriately with her even after they landed in Dhaka, Sona added, “That did not deter Kailash Kher though. On landing in Dhaka & on my way to the venue with the organisers, keeps calling me & when I don’t pick up, calls the organisers phone to get through to me & asks me to ‘skip’ the soundcheck & join him in his room instead to ‘catch up’.”

In a follow-up post on the matter, the ‘Abhi Nahin Aana’ singer slammed Kailash Kher in a series of tweets calling him a ‘serial predator’ like musician Anu Malik, the latter being one for years.

To all the young girls & women who are coming out with their experiences with this creep, journalists, ‘fans’ & even kids from college, know that you are not alone. This guy, #KailashKher is a serial predator & has been for years as are many others like Anu Malik in the industry. I cannot be tweeting about everyone cus I work 18 hour work days & have a life to live & breathe in. Also I cannot comment on many others basis heresay. That would be unfair. (Many journalists have been asking me for stories thinking that I’m most likely to ‘spill the beans’. I’m not) It is important that we stick to facts & our personal experiences to make this a serious & credible movement to help clean a system & lopsided power structure. It is just a start but an important one. #TimesUp #India #Change

She wrote: "This guy, #KailashKher is a serial predator & has been for years as are many others like Anu Malik in the industry." 

Addressing these allegations, Anu Malik spoke to a leading channel, stating that he has never worked with Sona or even met her, for that matter.

"She's meaning some case that had happened long time back. It has nothing to do with me. I have never worked with her also. So, I don't want to comment anything on it. She's just dragging my name into this. I have not even met her," he said.

On the other hand Sona said she could go on calling out other alleged sexual harassers and predators based on hearsay but that it “would be unfair.”

“It is important that we stick to facts and our personal experiences to make this a serious and credible movement to help clean a system and lopsided power structure," she added.

