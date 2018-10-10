Fellow singer Sona Mohapatra accuses Kailash Kher of sexual harassment

Just two days after Kailash Kher was accused by a journalist and a fan of sexually harassing them, renowned singer Sona Mohapatra has also come forward with the same allegations.



Retweeting the fan’s story, Sona shared her own experience of harassment against the ‘Teri Deewani’ singer in a series of tweets.

Opening about the details regarding her meeting with Kailash at Prithvi Café in Mumbai, Sona said, “I met Kailash for coffee in Prithvi Café to discuss a forthcoming concert where both our bands were playing & after the usual, a hand on my thigh with lines likes, your so beautiful, feel so good that a ‘musician got you’ (Ram) not an actor. I left not soon after.”



Mentioning how the singer then behaved inappropriately with her even after they landed in Dhaka, Sona added, “That did not deter Kailash Kher though. On landing in Dhaka & on my way to the venue with the organisers, keeps calling me & when I don’t pick up, calls the organisers phone to get through to me & asks me to ‘skip’ the soundcheck & join him in his room instead to ‘catch up’.”

Speaking about her association with the singer, she continued, “The fact that Kailash had sung in my studios & for many projects in which I was the producer & knew me to be as strong as i am or that he had only recently taken a favour from my partner @RamSampathLive to create a personal track for him didn’t stop him. #TheHubris of such #men.”

She also lambasted against Kailash for calling himself ‘simple’ and ‘devoted to music’ on social media.

The singer also lent support to woman who shared her story of harassment against ‘Sacred Games’ writer Varun Grover.

Sona wrote, “Know & really like Varun for some years.” and added, “I personally hope to see his name cleared.”