Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges

A video clip showcasing Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked by an angry mob while she was inside has gone viral over the internet.



The footage shows the actress leaving the sets of ‘Horn OK Pleassss’ in 2008 after refusing to do an intimate song with Nana Patekar.

Recently, Tanushree had come forward stating Nana sexually harassed her on the sets of the said movie who had insisted to do a lewd song with her which wasn’t mentioned in Tanushree’s contract.

The video shows Tanushree sitting in the back seat of her car while a group of angry, uncontrollable men attempt to attack the vehicle and deflate its tyres after smashing the front mirror from one side. A man also climbs to the top of the car and stomps a couple of times, putting a huge dent.

Tanushree, on the other hand, is sitting patiently inside surrounded by all the pandemonium.

According to a 2008 Times of India report, Tanushree filed a complaint with Cine and Television Artistes Association (CINTAA) for damage to her property and reputation.