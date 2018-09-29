Nana Patekar is still harassing me: Tanushree

After Tansushree Dutta recently spoke out on her harassment ten years ago at the hands of veteran actor Nana Patekar, the actress has added that she still continues to face threats from his ends.

In a latest statement, the 34-year-old actress added to her allegations that "A man who is claiming to be Nana Patekar's advocate is calling up people close to Tanushree and media houses alike, threatening to drag Tanushree to court for speaking up. Even after ten years, Nana Patekar is still harassing Tanushree Dutta with legal threats and intimidation tactics while the whole world is watching."

The claims come in the wake of the worldwide #MeToo movement that has been firing at sexual harassment attempts; following which Tanushree also came forward about being sexually harassed on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss.

In an interview, Tanushree said her contract stated a sole dance performance, and during one rehearsal for the dance, Patekar came loitering on the set despite not being a part of it.

"He started literally grabbing me by the arm and pushing me around. He told the choreographers to stay away and began teaching me the dance steps," she narrated, after which the filmmaker introduced a change of plan and told her that she was then required to do an intimate dance performance with Patekar instead.

Dutta added that she had discussed Patekar’s unnecessary advances with the director but her complaint was turned down, following which she walked out of the movie and was then replaced by Rakhi Sawant.

Citing Dutta’s claims, director Rakesh Sarang stated that the actress has misinterpreted Patekar’s enthusiasm

"Tanushree is saying that Nathni Utaro [the title of the song] was a solo dance that she rehearsed for. In that case, she must have heard the song during the rehearsals itself. Why doesn't she remember that the song had a male voice too? It was always supposed to be a duet song."

"He was shooting for a song after many years, so he was excited about it. She misjudged everything, including his encouragement. See, if your boss wants to flirt with you, he won't do it in a public area; he will invite you to his cabin. There were around 400 people on the set that day. Will anybody take advantage in front of 400 people?" he questioned.

He opined that Tanushree’s claims are merely aimed at seeking a comeback by creating a controversy out of it, to which he suggested for Dutta to “move ahead”.