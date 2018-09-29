Sat September 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistanis selling properties on throwaway prices in ME city

Pakistanis selling properties on throwaway prices in ME city
Pakistani air hostess missing in Canada traced

Pakistani air hostess missing in Canada traced
India vs Bangladesh Match Live Updates: Asia Cup 2018 Final

India vs Bangladesh Match Live Updates: Asia Cup 2018 Final
US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
Jahangir Tareen was rightly punished, says PTI’s Seema Zia

Jahangir Tareen was rightly punished, says PTI’s Seema Zia
Imran Khan’s Pakistan dam fund appeal could be the largest crowdfunding effort in history

Imran Khan’s Pakistan dam fund appeal could be the largest crowdfunding effort in history
Six Pak Army officers promoted to rank of Lieutenant General

Six Pak Army officers promoted to rank of Lieutenant General
I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan
Google Indie Games Accelerator: Indian game industry veteran speaks highly of Pakistani entrepreneurs

Google Indie Games Accelerator: Indian game industry veteran speaks highly of Pakistani entrepreneurs
Asia Cup 2018: The honeymoon is over for Sarfraz Ahmed

Asia Cup 2018: The honeymoon is over for Sarfraz Ahmed

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nana Patekar is still harassing me: Tanushree

Nana Patekar laughed it off at the start but has now responded saying he will address all the questions regarding the matter in a presser.

After Tansushree Dutta recently spoke out on her harassment ten years ago at the hands of veteran actor Nana Patekar, the actress has added that she still continues to face threats from his ends.

In a latest statement, the 34-year-old actress added to her allegations that "A man who is claiming to be Nana Patekar's advocate is calling up people close to Tanushree and media houses alike, threatening to drag Tanushree to court for speaking up. Even after ten years, Nana Patekar is still harassing Tanushree Dutta with legal threats and intimidation tactics while the whole world is watching."

The claims come in the wake of the worldwide #MeToo movement that has been firing at sexual harassment attempts; following which Tanushree also came forward about being sexually harassed on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss.

In an interview, Tanushree said her contract stated a sole dance performance, and during one rehearsal for the dance, Patekar came loitering on the set despite not being a part of it.

"He started literally grabbing me by the arm and pushing me around. He told the choreographers to stay away and began teaching me the dance steps," she narrated, after which the filmmaker introduced a change of plan and told her that she was then required to do an intimate dance performance with Patekar instead.

Dutta added that she had discussed Patekar’s unnecessary advances with the director but her complaint was turned down, following which she walked out of the movie and was then replaced by Rakhi Sawant.

Citing Dutta’s claims, director Rakesh Sarang stated that the actress has misinterpreted Patekar’s enthusiasm

"Tanushree is saying that Nathni Utaro [the title of the song] was a solo dance that she rehearsed for. In that case, she must have heard the song during the rehearsals itself. Why doesn't she remember that the song had a male voice too? It was always supposed to be a duet song."

"He was shooting for a song after many years, so he was excited about it. She misjudged everything, including his encouragement. See, if your boss wants to flirt with you, he won't do it in a public area; he will invite you to his cabin. There were around 400 people on the set that day. Will anybody take advantage in front of 400 people?" he questioned.

He opined that Tanushree’s claims are merely aimed at seeking a comeback by creating a controversy out of it, to which he suggested for Dutta to “move ahead”.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Will address all allegations in presser soon: Nana Patekar

Will address all allegations in presser soon: Nana Patekar

Boxer Amir Khan's documentary to premiere today in London

Boxer Amir Khan's documentary to premiere today in London
Nana Patekar in process of serving legal notice to Tanushree Dutta

Nana Patekar in process of serving legal notice to Tanushree Dutta
Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Load More load more

Spotlight

Nana Patekar is still harassing me: Tanushree

Nana Patekar is still harassing me: Tanushree
Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

PSL trade and retention window now open

PSL trade and retention window now open
Your husband is shooting with Patekar: Tanushree on Twinkle Khanna's support

Your husband is shooting with Patekar: Tanushree on Twinkle Khanna's support

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?

Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!