Queen Elizabeth II apt fashion told ‘story of a lifetime’

Queen Elizabeth II forged meaningful connections with her fashion choices, it is revealed.

Her late Majesty, who passed away in 2022, developed a communication with her fashion picks and inspired those around her.

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Caroline de Guitaut, Surveyor of The King's Works of Art at Royal Collection Trust, describes her fashion as "extraordinary", because it not only chronicles the "story of a lifetime of thoughtful style choices.”

"Clothing has an immediate connection with people, so seeing those incredible pieces that she wore on all sorts of different occasions evokes memories from right across her life."

"Fabric choices were so important to make sure items didn't crease. Pieces were weighted and there were no extraneous details that would get in the way of her shaking hands, or getting in and out of a carriage.", reports the Mirror.

"Her off-duty looks in particular were so influential on subsequent designers," she reveals. "Her headscarf, tweed jacket and tartan skirt, or her hacking jacket and jodhpurs, they have almost transcended fashion in a way."