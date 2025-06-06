Ed Sheeran sparks reactions with new song featuring Arijit Singh

Ed Sheeran isn’t just dropping gems anymore, he’s dropping sapphires, sending fans into a frenzy.

Blending his pop magic with the indian culture, the Perfect singer released a new song SAPPHIRE, which not only features mesmerising vocals of Indian icon Arijit Singh but also a blink-it-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo by the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

The music video for the song premiered simultaneously on YouTube, showing the four time Grammy winner exploring India and enjoying a bike ride with Singh through his hometown.

Fans were delighted to see the Shape Of You singer embracing the local culture, even showcasing his impressive Punjabi skills with the catchy chorus, "Cham cham, cham cham Sitare wargi."



"Ed looks so happy [teary eyes emoji]," one fan gushed over the cheerful singer in the video.

Another echoed the same sentiments, "Is it just me, or does Ed Sheeran seem happier now?"

"The chorus has such a Punjabi ring to it. That sounded awesome," a third fan highlighted.

Others raved about Singh’s flawless vocals and the exciting cameos in the video, "What a song. Wooow!!!! Ed + Glimpse of SRK + Arijit's Voice."

"This is iconic on so many levels [heart eyes emoji] Having Arijit Singh AND Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in the same video like whatttttt [flame emoji]," a fourth added.

Filmed across various locations in India during Sheeran’s tour earlier this year, Sapphire music video features the English musician at the centre of the frame as he walks through bustling streets, explores beaches, visits tourist spots, hangs out with locals, and sings alongside a team of young soccer players.