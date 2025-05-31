Keanu Reeves has objection with 'Constantine 2' script?

'John Wick' has greatly changed Keanu Reeves perspective

Keanu Reeves popular film Constantine’s sequel has been in development since 2022.

So far there is no positive update about the film as there are some complications with which the makers are dealing currently.

According to a cast member, Reeves is not happy with the script of Constantine 2. He seemingly is disappointed with the Warner Bros for the idea they have for the new entry.

Peter Stormare, who played Lucifer in the 2005 movie, addressed the delay in the release of the sequel.

He said, "It's a lot of back and forth, because ... I think Keanu, which I know pretty good, is not so happy with the scripts and usually what comes out of the studios.”

Peter told The Direct, “To do a sequel, the studios want to have, you know, cars flying in the air. They want to have people doing flip-flops and fighting action scenes."

According to him, the 60-year-old actor’s perspective regarding the new installment has been greatly changed after he did his action-packed franchise, John Wick.

The 71-year-old believes that Keanu wants the sequel to be more spiritual, rather than keeping the primary focus on action.

"I think Keanu says, ‘I've done John Wick. This movie is spiritual. It's about demons and regular people. And I wanted to keep it that way”, said Stormare.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, the horror fantasy also featured Rachel Weisz, Tilda Swinton, Shia LaBeof and Djimon Hounsou.