Travis Kelce’s podcast going to ‘wrap up’ this month? More inside

Travis Kelce has recently dropped major hint about his New Heights podcast he co-hosts with brother Jason Kelce.

During the latest episode of his podcast on July 9, Travis’ brother revealed that they have finally come to the end of the road as the Kansas City Chiefs will be leaving for training camp.

He shared that they are going to “wrap up” its third season on July 23.

“Travis is going to training camp as you all know,” began the 37-year-old.

Jason explained, “Whenever training camp starts, we take a hiatus from the pod, because it’s nearly impossible to do a podcast while somebody’s in training camp.”

Travis’ brother mentioned that there are still a few pre-taped episodes in the pipeline with special guests.

Taylor Swift’s beau is ready for the training camp, which officially kicks off July 22 and concludes August 13.

“I love this game. It’s still my childhood dream,” stated Travis at a mandatory minicamp practice on June 18 via US Weekly.

NFL star further said, “When I really thought about it, I think, this offseason, I got back to just wanting to really focus on this game and getting the most out of this game as I possibly can.”

Meanwhile, Travis has lately been spending his downtime with girlfriend, Taylor, throughout his off season.