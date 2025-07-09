James Corden makes bombshell revelation about singing with Rihanna

James Corden has recently made bombshell revelation about singing with Rihanna.

The former late-night host opened up that he finally got the hold of Umbrella hit-maker after eight years.

“I tried for eight years to get Rihanna to do a Carpool Karaoke,” said James while speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the Smurfs premiere red carpet.

The Gavin & Stacey star stated, “The closest we got is the animated Smurfs feature.”

James revealed that not only he and Rihanna lend their voices to the new Smurfs movie, both stars also sing a duet.

However, he recalled asking Rihanna to sing along to her hits as part of his popular Late Late Show segment.

Nevertheless, Rihanna maintained that she had nothing new to promote.

“She would always say to me, 'When the new record is out.’ And then I finished the show before that record came out,” explained the 46-year-old.

It is pertinent to mention that the singer didn’t release a music album since 2016’s Anti.

But this year, Rihanna dropped her first new single in three years which got featured on Smurfs’ soundtrack.

Reflecting on singing duet with Diamonds crooner, James further said, “I can't talk seriously about singing with Rihanna because it's silly. It's very silly. They can work wonders these days.”

Meanwhile, Smurfs will release in theatres on Friday, July 18.