BLACKPINK 'disrespects' BTS’ J-Hope after inviting him to their concert

BTS’s J-Hope sent ARMY and BLACKPINK fans into a frenzy with his surprise appearance at the second night of the girl group’s highly anticipated 2025 DEADLINE World Tour on Sunday, July 6, at Goyang Stadium.

Photos and videos of J-Hope at the concert quickly went viral, sparking mixed reactions online.

While many fans praised Jisoo for the invite and celebrated Hobi’s support, others criticised BLACKPINK for what they described as "cold" treatment towards the BTS member during their event.

"Moral of the story idols have a good relationship with each other, it's just fans fighting… [upside down face emoji]," wrote one supporter.

"WHAT A GREAT DAY FOR THE ARMYBLINKS," another cheered.

However, some fans questioned why J-Hope was initially seated in the general audience section, rather than in the VIP or celebrity zone, where other artists and high-profile guests, including BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s invitees, were seated.

"Firstly, it's a PR move. Secondly, if Jisoo invited him, then it's disrespectful to him, what's Jisoo's side of the story. Why was he sitting among the Blonx while YG and Lalisa's guests were in the VIP zone?" one posed a notable question.

Followed by another writing in a lengthy comment, "That's disappointing for Blackpink because BTS's J-Hope was first seated in the general audience section, not the VIP or celebrity zone. Even the manager seems so confused about the seat."

They pointed out that he seemed visibly uncomfortable and couldn't fully engage in the concert as fans recognised and approached him during the show, leading to a chaotic atmosphere.

He ultimately left his seat midway through the concert and was later moved to the VIP section, seated alongside TWICE members Nayeon and Jihyo.

"That's embarrassing for Blackpink that they literally invited a superstar and then seated him with the crazy crowd far away from the other celebrities vip section," another frustrated fan wrote.

This isn’t the first time fans have raised such concerns. Although the real reason behind the seating arrangement hasn’t been officially addressed, the "disrespect" narrative continues to gain traction online.

Although some fans reminded others that the celebrities seem to have good personal relationships, regardless of wars or online drama, it seems the fan bases are at odds, while the idols themselves appear to pay little attention to the negativity.