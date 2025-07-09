Olivia Rodrigo's guitarist shares rare insight about her 'dreamiest boss'

Olivia Rodrigo’s touring guitarist Daisy Spencer has recently made shocking revelation about the singer’s thoughtful gesture.

Daisy shared her experience working with Olivia during an appearance on The StageLeft podcast on June 30.

“On the Guts World Tour, Olivia and our tour manager, Marty Hom, made accessible and free therapy for all of the touring personnel,” revealed the 31-year-old.

The Grammy winner’s lead guitarist pointed out that she has never had this kind of experience with anyone else.

“And that reignited the importance of therapy to me because I had just kind of fallen off for so long, and then suddenly I had this free resource of incredible therapists, and I utilised the crap out of that,” explained Daisy.

She continued, “Honestly, that was one of the coolest things that has ever happened on tour.”

“Like, seriously, one of the best things you can give to people is accessible free therapy, because it can get kind of expensive,” mentioned the singer’s guitarist.

Elsewhere in the interview, Daisy explained how free therapy affected her life.

“It's been a gift for real. I feel like it is such a gift to be able to look within yourself and have someone else help you bring some stuff out of you that you might otherwise on your own not be able to get there,” pointed out the guitarist.

Daisy admitted, “That's the gift that therapy has given to me, is that I am able to really flesh out some stuff from my childhood that that needed a voice.”

In the end, the guitarist described Olivia as “the dreamiest boss of all time”.