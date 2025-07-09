Will Smith gives special shoutout to son Jaden Smith on his big day

Jaden Smith, the son of Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith, just completed another trip around the sun and his dad couldn’t be happier.

The Bad Boys star took to his Instagram account on Tuesday, July 8, to celebrate his middle child’s 27th birthday with a sweet tribute.

"Happy Bday, J-Diggy. Your tricks are getting better every year!" the proud father of three captioned the birthday shoutout, including throwback photos and videos.

First image featured Will, 56, laughing as well as carrying a younger Jaden in his arms while both of them hold onto a microphone.

The adorable snapshot was followed by a clip of baby Jaden showing off a backflip as his special trick. The video then cuts to a scene from the 2010 film The Karate Kid in which he does a split.

Finally the Men In Black actor completed his post with a photo from Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 in June, during which the father–son duo shared the stage.

Jaden made a special appearance during Will’s gig, which took place on Father's Day.

In addition to Jaden, the Pursuit of Happyness actor also shares a daughter Willow Smith, 24, with his estranged wife, Jada Pinkett, 53.

Will is also a father to son, Willard Carroll "Trey" Smith III, 32, whom he welcomed with his first wife, Sheree Zampino.