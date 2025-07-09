Bad Bunny sends ‘targeted’ message to ex Kendall Jenner

Bad Bunny takes a dig at ex Kendall Jenner with subtle attack

Bad Bunny seemingly dissed ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner with an implicit message on his social media.

The 31-year-old Puerto Rican singer took to Instagram on Monday, 7 July and shared a carousel of pictures, one of which seemed to shade the supermodel.

The Monaco hitmaker included a picture of a baseball cap in his series of pictures, which read, “Stop dating people who don’t get your music.”

The carousel also featured pictures of aesthetically pleasing places, food, a selfie and more.

Although Bad Bunny didn’t namedrop anyone, his fans were quick to assume that the shade was aimed at Jenner.

“The ‘stop dating people who don’t get your music’ seemed targeted, love this,” a fan wrote, while another added, “That second pic was for Kendall.”

A third chimed in, “but kendall don't understand.”

Bad Bunny and the socialite dated on an off after they were first linked in February 2023 after going on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber.

They broke up by the end of December that year but they got back together in May 2024, after they were seen having a great time at a Met Gala afterparty.