Dita Von Teese embraces classic beauty with confidence

Dita Von Teese, known around the world for bringing old Hollywood glamour back to the stage, recently opened up about how she feels when people objectify her.

The 52-year-old star revealed that she "wants to be sexualized and objectified" sometimes.

Dita admitted she didn’t mind being objectified for a little while, even if some people avoided the subject.

She said it actually felt nice sometimes and what she enjoyed most was when, people who had never seen her perform, came in by surprise and found the show fun, confident, and a little bit sexy.

While talking on Fearne Cotton's Happy Place podcast, she shared: "I know it's really taboo to say, but sometimes you're just like, 'I just want to be objectified for a minute. Wouldn't that be nice?'

"I want to be sexualized and objectified sometimes.

"I think I'm also so used to having a theatre full of women that are there maybe because they read my book or whatever, or they follow me and then sometimes, especially this happens in Vegas, when there's people that don't know me, they don't know what my show is about.

"They are just walking into it and they're just like, 'Yeah, this is hot' and I'm like, 'Oh good. I'm glad that it's still sexy and hot too.'

"I like to create a show that feels if you have never heard of me, you're still going to be like, 'That was so much fun. I've never seen anything like that in my life.' "

However, Dita said she didn’t feel objectified when she was on stage wearing revealing outfits because that was part of her act, but it was in everyday life when she wasn’t performing that the feeling sometimes crept in.