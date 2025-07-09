Netflix opens ‘Building the Band’ series with special message for Liam Payne

‘Building the Band’ is now streaming on Netflix

Liam Payne’s final project Building the Band has been officially released by Netflix.

Earlier today, the show based on 10 episodes released on the streaming giant with AJ McLean featuring as the host.

The first episode opened with an emotional message delivered by McLean, who unveiled how unfortunate it was to hear about the tragic death of the 31-year-old pop star mid.

According to the host, they never imagined that they will be saying goodbye to Liam soon.

The host stated, “When we came together to film Building the Band, we never imagined we’d be saying goodbye to our friend Liam Payne.”

“Liam is a guest Judge in later episodes and through his presence, we see his deep love for music and his unwavering commitment to helping others find their voice.

AJ revealed that the makers and streaming giant decided upon dedicating the series to the former One Direction singer.

“It’s through that spirit that we dedicate this series to Liam and his family.”

The Teardrops singer will be appearing as guest judge along with his mentor Nicole Scherzinger.

Liam passed away on October 16, 2024, after falling down the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Argentina.