Chappell Roan's Rapunzel-inspired hair steals show

Chappell Roan was recently spotted filming a music video in New York City.

The 27-year-old singer behind the hit song The Giver was seen in two different settings, first on a balcony with Rapunzel-inspired hair, and then on the streets, wearing an oversized grey suit and being dragged behind a taxi cab with her long locks caught in the door.

The dramatic scene unfolded on Tuesday, July 8, as Chappell Roan filmed her music video in the bustling city. Fans are speculating that this might be a preview of her upcoming song The Subway, which she first performed live last year.

With two days of filming in New York City, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Chappell Roan's new music.

Could The Subway be the next single? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure - Chappell Roan's music video shoot is shaping up to be an unforgettable one.