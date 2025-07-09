Jennifer Aniston reacts to hypnotist beau Jim Curtis’ healing ‘love’ post

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis rumoured to be romantically involved

Jennifer Aniston is drawing attention with a subtle online gesture that has fans talking, just days before being seen vacationing with rumored boyfriend Jim Curtis.

Aniston, 56, recently “liked” an Instagram post from Curtis that focused on emotional healing after heartbreak.

The post, shared last Wednesday, featured Curtis offering affirmations for those moving on from difficult relationships.

“Repeat after me: I trust that love can be kind, consistent and true,” he said in the video. “It’s safe for me to be seen, loved and chosen. I release the pain of the past.”

Curtis added in his caption, “Repeat these affirmations to heal and recover from a divorce, breakup or difficult romance and begin to call in the new empowered, healthy and divine love.”

He also suggested saying them three times in the morning, six times in the afternoon, and nine times before bed.

Aniston follows Curtis on Instagram, and he follows her back. That small online interaction came just before the pair were spotted together over the Fourth of July weekend on the island of Mallorca, Spain.

In photos published by the Daily Mail, Aniston was seen dressed casually in a black tank top, jeans, and sneakers, accessorized with sunglasses and a hat.

Curtis kept it laid-back in a green long-sleeved shirt, shorts, and sneakers. The two appeared close as they joined a group of friends and boarded a sprinter van, later spending time together on a yacht.

Before their sun-soaked trip to Spain, an eyewitness claimed they saw Aniston and Curtis cozying up at a restaurant in the luxury Ventana Big Sur resort in California back in June.

Curtis, who describes himself as a “master hypnotist,” “wellness pioneer,” and “coach” on his website, also seemed to hint at the budding relationship a few months ago.

In April, after Aniston posted a video of her Pvolve fitness workout on Instagram, he showed support by liking the post and commenting with a heart and a flexed bicep emoji.

The interactions, both online and in-person, are sparking plenty of speculation, though neither Aniston nor Curtis has confirmed the status of their relationship.