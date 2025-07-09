Sarah Jessica Parker explains why she doesn’t talk politics online

Sarah Jessica Parker has recently explained why she decided to avoid posting about politics on social media.

During an appearance on the latest episode of The Best People podcast, the Sex and The City star revealed, “I often don’t talk on social media because I don’t think it’s a place that’s deserving of any real complicated conversation.”

“I’m not interested in quick little snippets when it’s dealing with conflict or even elections sometimes,” remarked the 60-year-old.

Sarah told the podcast host that she “was so thoughtful about how I wanted to talk about the election because I think it turns into a distraction from a campaign”.

“It turns into fodder. It’s misunderstood. You have no control over it,” pointed out the 60-year-old.

Sarah believed that there are “so many ways” to aim for political change outside of posting online.

The actress noted that politics had been going on for decades prior to social media.

Meanwhile, Sarah further said that she feels more “comfortable” tackling social issues on her own terms.

“I’m not going to talk about stuff that I don’t feel educated on,” stated the Hocus Pocus actress.

Sarah continued, “I’m not going to jump in on really complex areas that I feel are deserving of far more thought, consideration, nuance — which I know no one’s interested in.”

“I just feel like I want to be helpful. I don’t want to hurt something that matters to me,” she added.