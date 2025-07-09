Sophie Turner learns unexpected life lesson from ‘Game of Thrones’ show

Sophie Turner has recently admitted she learned unexpected life lessons from ‘Game of Thrones’ show.

The Joan actress made an appearance on the Dish podcast and recalled her interesting experience on the series for nine years.

“Everything I learned from Game of Thrones — and a bit from my parents,” said the 29-year-old.

Sophie recalls spending most of her life filming the series but she never watched her show partly due to her aversion to watching herself on screen.

“Basically, it's warring families fighting for the throne. There are dragons, um, and… that's about it really,” explained the actress.

Sophie opened up that she finds it “horrible” to watch herself on screen and admitted it plunges her into a “bout of depression”.

Nevertheless, the Dark Phoenix star called GoT show “the best acting class”.

Sophie also revealed that she never had “proper formal training” so she got to learn from the amazing actors around her, which she felt like she won a competition.

“But it was great. We all were a family,” remarked the Time Freak actress.

Reflecting on her days starring on the show, Sophie jokingly said that she got her sex education lessons from watching the graphic scenes filmed on set.

“I definitely got my sex education from that show. More, more than enough,”