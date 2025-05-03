Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock sign up for special project 31 years after 'Speed'

'The Lake House' co-stars to team up for romantic thriller movie

Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock were the most loved on-screen couples, whose reunion has been a dream for many fans.

The duo appeared together in Jan de Bont’s 1994 film Speed, which also starred Dennis Hopper, Jeff Daniels, Alan Ruck and many others.

The action thriller follows the story of a dangerous man, who plants a bomb in an elevator. When his mission fails, he then plants a bomb in a local bus and threatens to set it off if his orders are not fulfilled.

31 years later, the fans have received a surprise that Reeves and Bullock are once again coming together for a yet-untitled romantic thriller backed by Amazon MGM.

The storyline of the film, which is being written by Noah Oppenheim, has been described as ‘propulsive’, as per the reports of The Hollywood Reporter.

The news comes after The Lake House stars showed interest in reuniting again for a project.

Last year in a combined interview with 50 MPH, the John Wick actor addressed the chances of Speed 3 saying, “I mean, you know — we’d freakin’ knock it out of the park.”

Meanwhile, The Proposal actress also expressed how keen she is on working with the 60-year-old again as she said that before dying or leaving this planet, ‘I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera.’