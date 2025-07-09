Sabrina Carpenter excites fans with 'new special edition' cover for album

Sabrina Carpenter is back with a new cover for Man’s Best Friend album and this time fans are loving it more than the other versions.

After sparking heated debate with the allegedly provocative original artwork for her upcoming album, the Espresso singer has unveiled a new special edition cover on Tuesday, July 8.

The 26-year-old pop star shared the fresh look on Instagram, revealing that the artwork is part of a limited rose vinyl release.

"New special edition cover of Man’s Best Friend available to pre-order now exclusively on rose vinyl [Tulip emoji]," she captioned the post, linking fans to her official website.

The artwork features the Please Please Please chart topper clad in black lingerie, lounging in a room filled with flower bouquets, presumably sent to her by a number of suitors.

In her hand, she holds a card with the initials "M. B. F." a subtle nod to the album’s title.

The new version arrives a month after a wave of controversy surrounding the album’s original cover, which featured the Short n Sweet maker on all fours while a man grabbed a handful of her hair.

Some praised the image as daring and empowering, critics labeled it offensive and anti-feminist.

Shortly after, Carpenter debuted a cheeky alternate cover that she called "approved by God," showing her in a Marilyn Monroe–inspired pose beside a suited man.