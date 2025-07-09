Holly Willoughby, Dermot O'Leary reunite in fun-filled festival

Television favourite and former This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby appeared extremely excited and carefree at a recent event, where she reunited with a past co-host.

Fans on Instagram noticed her radiant smile, with many commenting on how 'happy' she looked after she posted a video of them dancing together.

Feeling nostalgic for the energy of Glastonbury Festival, Holly, 44, captioned the video: 'Just found this on the camera roll.. Nothing like a bit of @glastofest crowd control @dermotoleary @andrew-chaplin-director. Impromptu limbo everyone?'

In the clip, Holly and Dermot O 'Leary are seen embracing the festive spirit as they sway to the sounds of Pulp, forming a spontaneous dance tunnel.

The former This Morning co-hosts clearly enjoyed themselves, encouraging fellow festival goers to join their lively moment. Dermot even joked about taking their dance routine on tour after the positive response it received.

The post quickly grabbed attention, with followers flooding the comments to admire Holly's glowing and joyful appearance.

One user wrote: 'Looks like you had a fantastic time Holly, it's so good to see you happy and relaxed.'

To note, Holly officially announced her departure from This Morning in October 2023, bringing her 14-year-run to a close.

She cited personal reasons, saying the decision was best 'for me and my family.' Her exit followed a turbulent period.

Earlier, in July 2024, former security guard Gavin Plumb was sentenced to a minimum of 15 years and 85 days after being convicted of plotting to kidnap, rape, and murder the presenter.



