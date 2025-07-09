Trace Cyrus reopens old wounds with dad Billy Ray with new update

Billy Ray Cyrus and son Trace’s feud is still not over

The Cyrus family has more or less rekindled their relationship with each other after years of estrangement but Trace and Billy Ray Cyrus still have unresolved feelings.

The 36-year-old singer called out his dad on social media calling him “delusional” and “evil” in a post last month.

Things seemed to settle down when Miley Cyrus shared in an interview that the “dark decade” was over for the family.

However, an insider told RadarOnline, "Trace isn't done by a long shot. He wants his dad to suffer and feels angry that he's gotten a pass from the rest of the family after all the pain he's caused."

Speaking of Tish Cyrus and other family members, the source continued, "They're all telling Trace to let it go and saying no good can come out of going after him publicly."

They added, "But he's like a dog with a bone. He considers his father pure scum, and this is his way of getting closure. He's asking the others to back him and threatening to raise merry hell if they don't."

Although Billy Ray is now desperate for his family to be in peace, Trace isn’t ready to move on from past hurt.