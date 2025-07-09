'Paranormal Activity' stage adaptation confirmed

Felix Barrett to direct stage play based on film series 'Paranormal Activity'

Paranormal Activity, the globally acclaimed film series, will now be premiered at the London’s West End as a stage show.

Based on the supernatural horror film franchise, the exciting play will be directed by theatre pioneer and Punchdrunk’s Founder and Artistic Director, Felix Barrett.

Meanwhile, Levi Holloway, who is popular for Broadway play Gery House, has written the screen play for the all-new stage show.

It will be running at 'The Ambassadors Theatre' for a 12-week season.

While expressing his feelings over this new venture, Barrett added, "I’m so thrilled that Paranormal will have a chance to ensnare and unnerve audiences in London later this year.”

In his statement, the director revealed that he had seen audiences leaping out of their chairs in cinemas for years and so he wanted to experience the same in a theatre setting.

“How do you bring one of the most frightening films to life? How do you break the inherent safety that a plush West End theatre offers? It’s been an incredible challenge, and we cannot wait to see how London audiences respond!"

The stage adaptation of Paranormal Activity will follow the story of James and Lou who move from Chicago to London to escape their past, but they discover that places are not haunted but people are.