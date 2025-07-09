Ed Sheeran spills a secret behind Taylor Swift song

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran collaborated on 'Reputation' album

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift share the song, End Game, on her 2017 album, Reputation, and he has now revealed a big secret behind the song.

The 34-year-old popstar sings “four words on the tip of my tongue I'll never say” during his verse on the song without clarifying what are those four words and fans have been curious since the release.

However, the Shape Of You hitmaker has now revealed what the four words refer to, in the lyrics.

A fan on TikTok shared a video asking, “WHAT ARE THE FOUR WORDS ON THE TIP OF ED SHEERAN'S TONGUE THAT HE WILL NEVER SAY."

Sheeran himself took to the comments and answered the question once and for all, sharing that the four words are "will you marry me."

The Photograph singer further explained his verse, writing, "The 'il never say’ leads in to the next bit. As in - il never say 'I don’t wanna touch you', And the four words are 'will you marry me' which obvz happened with chez shortly after this song came out."

Chez, also called Cherry Seaborn, is the singer’s wife, who he proposed to soon after the song release in December 2017.

The Grammy winner previously told People Magazine that he began dating Seaborn after inviting her to one of Swift’s infamous Fourth of July parties, which he also alludes to in the song.

"I was texting [Cherry], and she was like: 'I'm in Rhode Island at a 4th of July party,' and I was like" 'So am I,'" he said, "I kinda said to Taylor: 'Can I invite one of my old schoolmates?' The rest is history."