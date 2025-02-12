Mel Gibson regrets rejecting some extremely BIG roles

'Mad Max' star had his reasons of turning down chartbuster movies

Mel Gibson has admitted that he did get offered some big roles, which he regrets turning down today.

Gibson recently gave an interview where he opened about rejecting two major roles in his career; 1980s James Bond and 2000’s Gladiator.

When asked about the missed-out projects, the Mad Max actor admitted that he does regret turning them down.

"Of course, you go back and you think, 'Man, I wish I had done that”, he added.

The 69-year-old actor and filmmaker shared that when director Ridley Scott came to him with Gladiator, he had to reject because he was doing The Patriot at the time.

"So, Russell [Crowe] did it, and he did a great job”, the actor said, while adding, "It's kind of interesting, the things you miss.... It's a bunch of stuff."

Meanwhile, Mel also recalled getting offered the 007 role. When producer Albert R. Broccoli approached him to play the titular character, he felt something off.

He told at the MegaCon panel session, "But then I thought to myself, 'I'm 26 years old,' and I just remembered that Sean Connery could never escape that character."

Mel Gibson recently came out with a movie titled Flight Risk, which stars Mark Wahlberg in the key role.