Britney Spears raises concerns for well-being after going under cover

Britney Spears is left ‘alone’ with no real friends to care for her

Britney Spears seems to be isolating herself which has concerned those who care for her, given her history of mental health challenges.

The 43-year-old former pop icon is reportedly confined to the four walls of her home in Los Angeles, with only her hired help around.

The Toxic hitmaker is largely keeping to herself and avoiding the public eye, save for rare scandalous social media posts which seem to concern people more.

“She has people like staff, security guards, assistants, no real friends,” a source told Page Six.

The Womanizer songstress has been sharing dance videos, as well as captions which don’t make much sense, and seems unaware of what message her posts are sending across.

Spears has sparked concerns among her well-wishers but they can’t do much since they are bound by the law, as the insider continued, “Her behavior is just like you see online – she has moments of clarity and moments where it feels like a roller coaster. She’s still the sweetest, kindest person.”

They added, “We’re always concerned about Britney and her well-being and making sure if she’s okay. The question is ‘how do we help her?”

The singer’s 13-year-long conservatorship ended in 2021 and no one can any longer dictate any of her choices, “There is no continued care program [since] she got out of the conservatorship. She doesn’t have to do therapy and she doesn’t think she has a problem. The law in California is that you cannot force anyone for a mental evaluation,” noted the insider.