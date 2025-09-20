Inside Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz’s more than 'fling' situation

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz’s couple is the talk of the town.

This new couple is sparking a buzz in their fans with their on and off sightings.

Despite how new this romance may seem, as per The Mirror, "What most people don’t know is that they have been friends for years." This long-standing connection is what's making their relationship feel so comfortable and fast-paced, even though it's not.

"They feel super comfortable with one another due to their friendship," the source added. This foundation of trust and familiarity is a significant reason why the couple has been so open with their public displays of affection (PDA), a notable shift for Styles, who is famously private about his love life.

For a private person like Harry, introducing a new girlfriend to the world is a big step. A source speaking to The Sun said, "Harry is a very private man - it’s no secret he’s dated lots of people but it’s not always so public. If he wanted to, Harry knows exactly how to keep things under wraps."

The source continued, "He’s been in this industry a long time and he knows how his fanbase reacts to things. He doesn’t take introducing the world to a new girlfriend lightly. He has thought long and hard about it but he’s prepared for the backlash because he thinks Zoe is the real deal."

The public's first glimpse of their romance came when they were spotted in Rome. The following week, Harry joined Zoe for lunch in New York City, where he also met her famous father, music legend Lenny Kravitz. The trio was seen at the Sant Ambroeus venue, and it appears Harry made a great first impression.

A source told People magazine, "Friends of Lenny say he is very protective of Zoe, but it really seemed like he enjoyed meeting Harry." The source added, "From what people could tell, he thought Harry was polite, down to earth and genuinely interested in getting to know the family."

It seems Harry won Lenny over with his genuine nature and sense of humour. "Lenny has always wanted Zoe to be with someone who respects her, and it looked like he felt Harry does," the source shared.

"They were laughing a lot at lunch, and it came across that Lenny appreciated Harry’s sense of humour. He likes when someone can keep things light." Following their meeting in New York, the couple was reportedly seen together again in Italy, attending Charlie XCX’s wedding.

It's been confirmed that this isn't "just a fling" and that both are committed to making it work for the "long run." The source confirmed that they are both in it for the long run.