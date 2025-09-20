Princess Andre puts rumoured feud aside to support dad Peter Andre

Peter appeared completely in his element during the performance

Princess Andre has nothing but love and support for her dad, Peter Andre.

The rising star, recently gaining fame from her show, The Princess Diaries, attended her dad's O2 performance on Friday, despite rumours of a feud with her mum, Katie Price.

Princess, 18, proudly watched her dad perform from the crowd alongside her step mum, Emily, as the singer belted out his classic hit Mysterious Girl during Sam Thompson and Pete Wick's Staying Relevant Tour.

Peter, 52, appeared completely in his element during the performance, while I'm A Celeb star Sam recreated the song's iconic music video by lifting his shirt and showing off his abs.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Princess shared a clip of her dad on stage and wrote: 'Proud daughter moment.'

Peter also posted his own video from the night with the caption: 'Bet you guys did not have Samthompsonuk doing the msyterious girl dance at the O2 on your bingo card.'

Interestingly, Sam's sister Louise Thompson and Pete's friend Vicky Pattinson were also spotted in the audience ahead of Vicky's Strictly debut.

Meanwhile, Peter and Katie's eldest child, Junior Andre, 20, was seen attending a London Fashion Week event with his gorgeous girlfriend, Jasmine Orr.

As for Katie Price, she recently shared a sneak peak of her upcoming music video for her new single, Best of Me.

In the clip, Katie appears confident and in her element, grooving to the track while holding a mic ,surrounded by her crew including the DJ.