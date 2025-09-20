Katie Price recalls emotional conversation with Ricky Hatton before his death

Katie shared that she spoke with Hatton about mental health during a recent meeting

Katie Price has revealed she had a significant conversation with Ricky Hatton just days before his tragic death.

The boxing legend was found dead at his home in Greater Manchester on Sunday, September 14.

Following the heartbreaking news, many of Ricky's celebrity friends paid tribute to the former world champion.

Hatton, who retired in 2012 held multiple titles through out his illustrious career.

Just days after the news of his death, Katie Price came into the spotlight as she shared that she spoke with Hatton about mental health during a recent meeting to promote Supreme CBT- only two weeks prior.

She said: 'Not even two weeks ago, when I was getting my CBD, I done it with Ricky Hatton, first time I'd met Ricky and then he's gone.

'I just can't believe it. He seemed fine. Really nice guy he was. I am just in shock. I know I don't know him as a friend, but just the couple of hours I spent with him he seemed such a nice guy, so sad.'

The glamour model added: 'He was a year younger than me.'

'He was saying loads of people suffer mental health. He said he suffered for ages. It's true, you can look alright on the outside, it's what's on the inside.'

'I did not realise he'd suffered a lot in the past like he did. Rest in peace, Ricky,' The Sun reported.