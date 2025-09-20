Riot Fest 2025: Music fans gather at Douglass Park

Blink-182, Weezer and Green Day to headline three-day music festival

Riot Fest 2025 has kickstarted bringing in all the music lovers together in Chicago’s Douglass Park.

Running from Friday, Sept. 19 through Sunday, Sept. 21, the event is expected to draw tens of thousands of attendees to Chicago’s North Lawndale neighbourhood

Organizers anticipate the crowd could exceed the usual 50,000 thanks to a lineup stacked with big-name headliners.

Headliners of the Event:

This year’s festival blends nostalgia with high-energy performances. Friday brings sets from Blink-182 and “Weird Al” Yankovic, while Saturday features Weezer and Jack White.

On Sunday, Green Day and Idles take the main stage. Other notable acts include The Beach Boys with John Stamos, Alkaline Trio, Rilo Kiley, All Time Low, Bad Religion, Dropkick Murphys and The Pogues.

Several bands are offering full-album experiences for longtime fans. Weezer is revisiting The Blue Album, Alkaline Trio will perform Maybe I’ll Catch Fire, and the Sex Pistols are set to deliver Never Mind the Bollocks in its entirety.

Tickets Availability and Other Details:

While three-day general admission passes are sold out, single-day and two-day tickets remain available. VIP, Deluxe and Deluxe+ packages also remain on sale and include re-entry privileges, unlike standard admission.

Festivalgoers are urged to use public transportation, with the California Pink Line station and several bus routes serving Douglass Park.

Limited paid parking is available at 1200 S. Campbell Avenue for $40 per day, though overnight parking is prohibited. Bike parking is also an option for local riders.

As Riot Fest celebrates two decades, organizers say the event’s diverse programming and strong community ties will keep the festival rocking in Chicago for years to come.