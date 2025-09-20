Sabrina Carpenter drops exciting new gig after Coachella, SNL announcement

After focusing on the making and release of her latest album Man’s Best Friend a year after global hit Short n’ Sweet album release Sabrina Carpenter is now exploring new gigs.

Hot on the heels of her headlining Coachella and Saturday Night Live hosting debuts, the 26-year-old pop sensation is set to make Grand Ole Opry debut.

Carpenter, who teamed up with Opry mainstay Dolly Parton on the country-infused version of Please Please Please earlier this year, will take the Opry stage on October 7 on the occasion of the venue's 100th anniversary.

On Friday, September 19 Opry made the exciting announcement via an Instagram post.

"Oh, boy! @sabrinacarpenter is making her Opry debut!! The two-time Grammy-award winning global superstar just released her 7th studio album Man’s Best Friend and we can’t wait to welcome her to the Opry stage on October 7," they wrote alongside a photo of the Espresso hitmaker posing beside a white furry pal sitting in a casting chair.

The Tears singer’s Opry debut follows two career firsts announced earlier this week.

Carpenter is set to host Saturday Night Live for the first time ever in the third episode of upcoming season 51.

Additionally, the former Disney star has been announced as one of three headliners for Coachella 2026, something she publicly hoped for the last time she performed at the festival.