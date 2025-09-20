Priscilla Presley unfolds delicate details of her, Rob Kardashian relation

Priscilla Presley has shared intimate details about her relationship with Robert Kardashian, the late attorney and father of Kim Kardashian, in her new book, Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis.

In the book, Presley recalls a particular night when Elvis called her at 2 a.m., unaware that she was with Kardashian. "It hadn’t crossed [Elvis'] mind that I might have been asleep. It had certainly never occurred to him that I might be with another man," Presley wrote.

She remembers leaping out of bed and grabbing the phone before it woke Kardashian, who was a sound sleeper. She tiptoed down the hall to the guest bedroom and shut the door to listen to Elvis' familiar voice.

"Elvis always carried a loaded gun, sometimes more than one," Presley noted, adding that Elvis would have gone ballistic if he had known Kardashian was in her bedroom.

Presley and Kardashian dated for about a year, but eventually parted ways due to their different goals.

"Robert wanted to get married, but I knew it wouldn’t work. I wasn’t ready to marry again," Presley said. Despite their breakup, they remained friends, and Presley spoke highly of Kardashian, calling him "the kindest of men."

Before Kardashian's death in 2003, Presley had one last conversation with him while he was in the hospital, which his daughter Kim organised. "He was the kindest of men, and I remember him with great affection," Presley said.