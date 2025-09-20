Jennifer Aniston discovers Reese Witherspoon’s real name during show promo

Jennifer Aniston uncovers friend Reese Witherspoon's real name

Jennifer Aniston was recently left in awe after discovering her friend Reese Witherspoon’s real name during promotions for their new drama The Morning Show.

The 56-year-old actress, known for her iconic role as Rachel Green in the hit sitcom Friends, was stunned to learn her co-star’s actual name.

During the latest episode of LADbible’s Do You Even Know Me?, Witherspoon, 49, quizzed Aniston by asking, “What is my real middle name? A: Jane, B: Jean or C: Joan.”

Aniston confidently replied, “Jean.”

However, Witherspoon corrected her, explaining, “It’s confusing. I’m Laura Jean.”

The Just Go with It star couldn’t hide her shock, exclaiming, “Laura Jean? Laura! Who’s Laura? Who the hell’s Laura? I’m not calling you that from now on! Where did Reese come from?”

Later, the Big Little Lies alum clarified her real identity, saying, “It’s my middle name. I’m Laura Jean Reese. I didn’t change it; my name was just always Reese.”

Aniston and Witherspoon have shared a close friendship since the latter’s guest appearance on Friends in 2000.

The pair have reunited once again for the fourth season of Mimi Leder’s directorial.

For the unversed, The Morning Show airs every Wednesday on Apple TV Plus.