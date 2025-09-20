'The Summer I Turned Pretty': Cast reacts to the ending scene

The cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty recently gathered for a screening of the show's finale in Paris, where they watched the highly anticipated reunion scene between Belly (Lola Tung) and Conrad (Chris Briney) for the first time on the big screen.

The scene, soundtracked by Taylor Swift's Dress, shows the couple reuniting in Paris on Belly's birthday, and it's clear that the chemistry between the leads is undeniable.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the cast shared their reactions to watching the steamy scene.

Lola Tung joked about leaving the room during the intimate scene and returning to see the audience's reactions in real-time, saying, "Oh, I just knew that the walk out from the bathroom, I was like, 'Thanks, guys. Go Belly.'"

Gavin Casalegno, who plays Jeremiah, humorously covered his eyes with his hands, saying, "I was like this the whole time... I was like, I'm not watching this. Jenny, how long does this go? I was like, checking my watch."

He even admitted to peeking a few times, laughing, "I kept peeking. I think I did that about three or four times... I was like, 'It's still going!'"

Jackie Chung, who plays Belly's on-screen mom, Laurel Park, shared a funny moment when Tung's real mom sat behind her and covered her eyes, joking, "We moms don't need this." Sean Kaufman, who plays Belly's on-screen brother Stephen, quipped, "You're like, 'is it over?'"

Meanwhile, Chris Briney seemed unfazed, saying, "I mean, it's another day at work." Tung and Briney discussed the technical aspects of filming the scene, with Tung adding, "I think it's more nerves about getting the beats, right, and telling the story right and making sure you hit whatever mark you need to do that."

Briney chimed in, "Right, and not block light." Tung laughed, "It's so technical."

Author Jenny Han explained her choice of soundtrack for the pivotal scene, saying, "I knew I wanted to use 'Dress' in the scene. You know, it tends to be the big emotional scenes, I already know what I want to do. I wouldn't say it inspired the scene, but I knew that's what I wanted for the scene."

Han also revealed that a feature film is in the works, continuing Belly's story. "There is another big milestone left in Belly’s journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due," she said in a press release.

The feature film's release date is yet to be determined, but fans can currently stream all episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty on Prime Video.