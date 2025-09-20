Robert Irwin says dad Steve Irwin would be proud to see him on 'DWTS'

Steve Irwin's son feels honoured to 'continue the legacy' of late father

Steve Irwin’s son Robert has been making his late father proud with his remarkable debut on reality show Dancing with the Stars season 34.

The 21-year-old closed the Tuesday night episode by dancing to Born to be Wild by Stepphenwolf with his dance partner Witney Carson.

The young TV presenter not only wore his late dad’s shirt the whole day but also paid a special homage to Steve by striking his father’s signature pose, raising both fists upwards.

Robert and Witney managed to earn 15/20 score, tying the competition with The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives actress Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas.

On September 19, the Australian conservationist spoke to Access Hollywood, where he said that his father would have been stoked seeing him starring in DWTS.

Irwin said, "He was the sort of person where he just never held back.”

"He was passionate, enthusiastic about every single thing he did. And he loved life when he was just living on the edge and giving it 100. And that is what this experience is”, he added.

The Zookeeper further confessed that he feels honoured to continue the legacy of Steve.

"I have the honor of continuing his legacy and my family's legacy, and I never thought I'd get to do that by dancing, but here we are and I'm just so grateful for that”, said Robert.

Dancing with the Stars premiered on September 16 with each episode set to air on every Tuesday at 8:00 P.M on ABC and simulcast on Disney+