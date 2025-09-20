Katie Price brings the energy in confident new video for 'Best of Me'

Katie Price is on fire!

The mum-of-five is currently enjoying a comeback in music after her 2017 dance banger I Got U became a sensation, climbing to the number 1 spot on the iTunes chart last month.

Now, the former glamour model, 47, has shared the sneak peak of her new music video for her upcoming single. Katie appears in her element, grooving to the track while holding a mic, surrounded by her crew including the DJ.

Her next single, titled Best Of Me, is a collaboration with DJ and producer Shaye World and rapper, Lady Ice.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes moment of the trio dancing to the track, Shaye confirmed they had wrapped filming the music video and thanked everyone involved in making it happen.

Writing on Instagram, the producer said: 'Katieprice Brand new Single Best Of Me out soon! 'We shot a movie last night. Thank you for each and everyone of you involved!'

Katie seems to be thoroughly enjoying her return to the music, after years of attempting to break into the industry. She has been teasing snippets of the song on social media and sharing her visits to the recording studio.

Katie was in utter shock when I Got U found unexpected success, reaching a wider audience through TikTok and climbing the download charts.