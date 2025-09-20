Kanye West links his 'MAGA' support to George Orwell’s 1984 in new documentary

Kim Kardashian's former partner's antisemitic remarks got his X suspended temporarily

Kanye West has explained the idea behind his supports to the "MAGA" in his new documentary called, In Whose Name?

For the unversed, "MAGA" is a movement about Making America Great Again.

The 48-year-old American rapper, before appearing at the 2018 Saturday Night Live, made a speech where he spoke in support of President Donald Trump.

He also claimed that he was literally "inside of current slavery" leading up to the show.

In his documentary, the Heartless singer revealed why he made the decision to wear a MAGA cap.

While referring to the US president, Kanye said, "When I wear the hat, it ain't about every one of this man's principles.”

He continued, "It ain't about. It's not about the detention centers, which we know were here through a bunch of presidents. It ain't about [does] a 72-year-old white man give a f*** about Black people?"

West finally disclosed that his MAGA support is linked to George Orwell’s popular novel titled, "Nineteen Eighty-Four."

The Stronger singer revealed in his documentary film, "It's about 1984 Orwell. It's about mind control. It's about Big Brother.”

“It's about if I use the word Hitler am I not cancelled? Do I lose my Adidas deal if I say the word Hitler out loud?”

The globally acclaimed rapper has been known for his virulent antisemitism. Back in February, Kanye was dropped by his talent agency due to the same reason.

Not just that, his X account was also suspended temporarily. West also lost multiple brand deals.