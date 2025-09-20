Kourtney Kardashian ditches stylist for DIY haircut

Kourtney Kardashian Barker finally did what she always felt the urge to do when she had COVID.

Taking matters into her own hands, the Kardashians star sidelined her hair stylists and treated herself to a "Do It Yourself" haircut.

On Friday, September 19, she took to her Instagram to debut her new look after the hair tranformaiton.

In a sultry mirror photoshoot, Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker's wife captured herself pouting into a small mirror, seemingly sitting on a dresser, while rocking her freshly chopped bangs.

"Witchy season [scissors and black heart emoji]," she captioned the post in which she added her makeup-free photos.

Moreover in her Instagram Stories, the Lemme co-founder confirmed that she had given herself the look.

"I always get the urge to cut my hair when I have COVID," she wrote in the Stories, alongside a snapshot of her hair scattered on the floor, seemingly after she gave herself a trim.

It is pertinent to note that this is not the first time the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is having bangs.

She has had the hair style several times over the years, including as a kid. Kourtney previously shared throwback photos of herself and her sister Kim, 44, as she rocked some 1990s bangs.