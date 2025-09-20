Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas reportedly working on 'bullet proof' deal

Rumors are swirling that Tom Cruise is preparing to make a significant move in his relationship with actress Ana de Armas.

According to a report by RadarOnline, the Top Gun Maverick star is reportedly working with his legal team to draft a "bulletproof" marriage contract before he potentially walks down the aisle with the Ballerina actress.

The two have been the subject of romance speculation since February 2025 and were recently seen together in Vermont, close to de Armas's $7 million residence.

Sources tell People magazine that the relationship between the 63-year-old Hollywood heavyweight and the 37-year-old actress is intensifying, and they have "become incredibly close."

Cruise, who has been married three times before, is reportedly determined not to repeat past mistakes.

An industry insider shared with RadarOnline, "Tom is absolutely smitten with Ana, but he's careful by nature. After past experiences, he feels it's vital to have everything mapped out. He wants a contract that leaves no room for doubt – something fair, transparent, and completely solid."

A friend close to the couple emphasized that this legal preparation isn't a sign of hesitation. "This has nothing to do with doubt on Tom's part," the pal explained.

"For him, it shows just how committed he is." The source added that Cruise wants to have everything in place ahead of time.

"He wants everything prepared ahead of time, so the moment he proposes, there are no obstacles. As soon as she agrees, the agreement is ready to go."