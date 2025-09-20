Travis Barker daughter 'confirms' pregnancy news

After weeks of swirling pregnancy rumours, Alabama Barker may have quietly "confirmed" and mourned a past pregnancy in a now-deleted TikTok video.

The daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker posted a montage of emotional clips, which quickly caught fans' attention before it disappeared from her account.

One clip in particular showed the 19-year-old, looking at her reflection in a window, gently sticking out her stomach.

The text over the video read, "You know, ever since I lost my baby, got cheated on, while also getting hated on."

The message sparked immediate speculation online with one TikTok user reposting the video with a caption, "Alabama Barker posted a video by accident on TikTok admitting she was pregnant [shocked emoji]."

Others joined in the conversation, commenting, "So she’s admitting to being pregnant?" While a third chimed in saying, "She literally confirmed her pregnancy!!!! WTF."

However, not everyone was convinced as a fan rushed to explain that the video has been misinterpreted.

"She wasn't pregnant, she was showing her progress since working out, and she's talking about her dog," they wrote, dismissing the pregnancy theory.

Notably, a French Bulldog named Blue passed away in November 2022 years after being with the family for so long.

Since than Alabama and her father had previously shared heartfelt tributes to Blue on social media, describing him as a best friend and constant companion.

Amid the mixed narratives, it remain uncertain whether she really lost an unborn baby or was just referring to her dog's passing.

Adding to the intrigue, the social media star has now stepped back from public view.

On Friday, September 20, Alabama announced a break from social media via her Instagram Story, writing, "Deleting Instagram for a little while, be back soon. Love you guys [white heart emoji]."