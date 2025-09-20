Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce might say 'I do' sooner than fans anticipate

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift wants to have an 'intimate and meaningful celebration'

Taylor Siwft’s wedding with fiancé Travis Kelce might happen sooner than fans expect.

Last month, the Love Story singer announced her engagement with the Kansas City Chief in a dreamy Instagram post.

Reportedly, the duo is now planning their wedding which might be just around the corner.

However, the sources have revealed that the marriage ceremony is “still in the very early planning stages”, but the much-awaited Hollywood the wedding is “likely going to be early next year.”

An insider informed US Weekly that “there is no venue or location set yet”. Though, earlier this month, another source told Page Six that couple is planning on tying the knot in Rhode Island, where the 31-year-old pop star owns a manor.

Allegedly, the bride-to-be is “having so much fun researching venues and locations. She’s in the ideation phase and enjoying it because she’s so creative.”

The informant further revealed that Swift has tons of options for the selection of a wedding gown as most “nearly every major designer has reached out to offer to design her wedding gown.”

The Black Space singer feels overwhelmed over the response and love she has been revving from everyone. She is happy how everybody around is so excited for her big day.

“She has been so blown away and overwhelmed and flattered at the same time, but she hasn’t made a decision”, added the source.

Even though, Taylor has not chosen any gown, but both aim to have an intimate and “meaningful celebration surrounded by people who are special to them.”