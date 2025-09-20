Michael Che opposed Kanye West backstage at 2018 'SNL' over 'selling out' the cast

Kanye West SNL speech leaves Michael Che frustrated

Kanye West’s In the Whose? documentary has shown how frustrated Michael Che was at the former over his 2018 Saturday Night Live appearance.

The rapper’s new film is a limited release featuring 3,000 hours of video footage made over six years by director Nico Ballestones.

In the documentary movies, there is a part where West delivered a detailed speech in 2018s SNL in support of President Donald Trump among other topics.

That speech led to a tense confrontation between the Heartless singer and Michael Che.

Kanye ranted in the speech, “You can't be controlled by monolithic thoughts."

"You can't always have, every time you have a Black subject matter like Bill (Cosby) that you have to have a Black comedian talking about him,"

Then he turned to Che and said, "You know what I mean?"

The 48-year-old American rapper claimed that he was bullied backstage for his Make America Proud Again (MAGA) hat and was told not “to go out there with that hat on.”

Following his speech, the documentary showed Michael going backstage to express his frustration over the Runaway singer. "You good with me? For real? That was f***** up," he said.

The SNL star confronted, "I'm the Black comedian that made a joke about Cosby. That's f***** up. Why'd you do that to me?"

West, in response, told Che that he was not talking about him rather, he was joking about Leslie Jones coming back. Kim Kardahsian’s ex further claimed he loved 24-time Grammy winner.