Sherri Shepherd wants to stay in news by inviting controversial guests

Sherri Shepherd has cleared her narrative as she tends to invite controversial guests on her show.

Shepherd wants to invite Chris Brown on the show. This comes after she recently sat down with Jonathan Majors, who was found guilty of reckless assault and harassment in a domestic dispute case.

The popular daytime talk show host believes in giving people a second chance and wants to provide a platform for Brown to share his side of the story.

Chris Brown has been embroiled in several high-profile controversies, including his infamous 2009 arrest for assaulting his ex-girlfriend Rihanna.

The 2024 documentary Chris Brown: A History of Violence explores his history of alleged misconduct and how he's maintained a prominent public presence despite these allegations.

Brown has also faced recent legal issues, including a lawsuit filed by four men who claim they were assaulted by Brown and his entourage backstage at one of his concerts in Texas.

Shepherd isn't deterred by the potential backlash, saying, "I would love to have Chris Brown on, but it’ll be a lot of backlash. Sometimes it comes with the territory. I was prepared for it with Jonathan."

She wants to give Brown a chance to share his perspective and provide a platform for meaningful conversations.

Brown was recently arrested in the UK over an alleged assault incident that occurred in February 2023 at a London nightclub. He's facing charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and could face up to 16 years in prison if convicted.

The singer has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is set to stand trial in October 2026.