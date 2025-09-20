Cardi B gets huge surprise from Stefon Diggs after pregnancy reveal

Cardi B received an enormous surprise from her boyfriend Stefon Diggs after revealing they are expecting their first child together.

On Thursday evening, the New England Patriots wide receiver stunned the Bodak Yellow rapper with a a giant bouquet of red Venus et Fleur roses on the streets in New York City.

According to viral videos circulating on social media, the pregnant musician, dressed in a bathrobe, looked shocked and delighted as the giant floral arrangement arrived by truck.

The sweet moment came just one day after the 32-year-old artist confirmed her pregnancy during an appearance on CBS Mornings, where she spoke about preparing for a new baby while launching her latest album, Am I the Drama, and gearing up for a tour.

To make the gesture even more meaningful, Diggs, 31, had the rose box custom-designed with Cardi’s photo and the title of her new album.

The roses were initially meant to celebrate the album’s release on Friday, September 19, but the surprise also coincided with the exciting baby news.

Earlier the NFL star dropped playful messages on social media referring to the their unborn child, writing, "Thinking of Spanish names… right now," and "100% team boy."

Noting to her album and upcoming tour, the Up singer said during her CBS interview that "I feel very strong, very powerful that I'm doing all this work — but I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby."



The Punteria singer and Diggs were first romantically linked in October 2024, followed by her hard-launching their relationship on Instagram in June 2025.

While the baby on its way will be her first born with Diggs, Cardi B is already a mother to three children.

She shares Kulture Kiari Cephus, seven; Wave Set Cephus, four; and their youngest youngest, Blossom, born in September 2024, with her estranged husband Offset.

Cardi is currently navigating a highly publicised and messy divorce from the Migos member.