Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s days in U.S. are ‘numbered’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have to think about another living arrangement as the Duke of Sussex’s US visa is being put under scrutiny.



Speculations over Harry’s US immigration emerged after the royal released his bombshell memoir, Spare, in which he admitted using cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms.

According to the U.S. Department of State, an applicant’s “current and/or past actions” which include drug us can make an applicant ineligible for a visa in the country.

The Duke’s visa is currently in the centre of a court case which had its latest hearing on Saturday. Nile Gardiner of The Heritage Foundation shared that the judge may “very soon request” to see Prince Harry’s immigration records, adding that the Federal judge is taking the case “very seriously.”

It is uncertain whether Prince Harry had lied about drug usage on his application. Although, if the Duke of Sussex is proven to have lied, he would be having major consequences.

On the matter, Gardiner said that “lying on an immigration application is considered a criminal offence.” He explained that “normally in those situations an individual is removed from the U.S.”

Now, it is only a matter of time when Homeland Security is forced to release Harry’s application.

Royal commentator Michael Cole opined that if Harry was deported, the Sussexes would have to head back to their former home in Canada, since they have been evicted from their UK home, Frogmore Cottage.