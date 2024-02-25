Prince Harry ‘on the brink’ of losing US life as U.S. visa case gets update

File Footage

Prince Harry’s US visa has taken a turn for the worst concerning his American life, which is now being threatened.



The Duke of Sussex’s visa was at the centre of a court case on Saturday as Nile Gardiner of The Heritage Foundation shared an update with GB News’ Patrick Christys.

Gardiner had previously argued that the Duke of Sussex “should be fully held to account in regard to his immigration application” and that his immigration records should be revealed. They even questioned why the royal was “ever allowed to enter the U.S. in the first place.”

Harry had admitted in his memoir Spare, released in January 2023, that he had previously taken cocaine, marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms.

Gardiner hinted the outlet that there is a possibility of Harry’s deportation if he is found to be lying on his application, noting that the Federal judge is taking the case “very seriously.”

“[The judge] made it clear at the end of the hearing that he may request ‘very soon’ – in his own words – to see Harry’s immigration records in camera. In other words, the judge would be himself able to review these records and see exactly what Harry put down on his application.”

In the previous hearing, John Bardo, a lawyer for the Biden administration, told the court that “the book isn’t sworn testimony or proof.” Gardiner dubbed this as a “ludicrous argument.”

Gardiner was then asked if Harry could be deported if he was proved to have lied. To that, he responded that “lying on an immigration application is considered a criminal offence and in those situations the individual is removed from the United States.