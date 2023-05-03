Prince Harry’s US immigration records should be ‘released’ after drug use admission

After Prince Harry detailed his struggles with drug use and in his tell-all memoir, Spare, the royal’s US visa status has come into question many times after.



In a person's US visa application, an admission of drug use is normally considered as grounds for inadmissibility.

Nile Gardiner, director of the Margaret Thatcher Centre for Freedom at The Heritage Foundation, noted that there seems to be a public interest in releasing the immigration application of Prince Harry to be released.

“The pressure is building on Prince Harry. There is growing momentum for the release of his immigration records,” Gardiner told Express.co.uk.

“There is a clear public interest in his immigration application being released. He’s a major public figure, is increasingly politically active in the US, someone who is known to hundreds of millions of Americans.”

He added that the Duke of Sussex “should be fully held to account in regard to his immigration application. If Harry has nothing to hide, he should support the release of this information.”

Gardiner noted that the pressure from the public will only grow as the American immigration law is “very important” to them. He added that “it is a big issue here. Nobody is above the law and they must be fully held to account.”

In his memoir, the Duke of Sussex, 38, revealed that he “drank heavily,” used cocaine and smoked pot throughout his life. He also claimed that while he only used coke as a teen, he has also admitted to experimenting with psychedelics well into his adulthood.

Gardiner surmised, “I have no doubt there will be growing public pressure in the US for the release of this documents,” the expert explained. “I would think there will be mounting Congressional interest in this matter and I expect you will likely see prominent US political leaders calling for transparency and accountability.”